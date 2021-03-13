'Congress In Kerala A Loudspeaker Of BJP, UDF Disintegrating': CPM Confident Over Victory

Exuding confidence over winning the Kerala assembly elections, ruling CPM Politburo leader M.A Baby launched an attack on the Congress-led UDF for being a 'loudspeaker' of the BJP stating that their alliance was in 'shambles in the state.' Pointing at the multiple resignations of Kerala Congress leaders, M.A Baby also snubbed the possibilities of BJP's victory in the state saying that they were not 'strong enough to make an impact.'

"Congress in Kerala is becoming a loudspeaker of BJP. What the BJP accused the LDF in the morning, the Congress repeated that in the evening. People don't find much difference between these two. That's why many leaders such as PC Chacko, Vijayan Thomas have resigned. Congress in Kerala is in shambles and UDF is disintegrating," he said.

"Other regional forces will emerge. Like in TN there is the DMK. In near future, various regional parties and Left and socialist forces would harness their strength to emerge as the alternative of the BJP. But in Kerala, BJP does not have much strength to make a meaningful impact," he added. READ | Oommen Chandy supporters protest Congress' move to field leader in Kerala's Nemom

Talking about the measures taken by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government during the COVID-19 pandemic, M.A Baby opined that given the 'exemplary' performance of the LDF in the last five years, there was no doubt that the alliance would re-write history and return to power. "People will base themselves on their life experiences and how the LDF government has provided support and protection to their life. We are very confident that the people of Kerala will rewrite the history and we will have a continuation of LDF rule in Kerala," he said.

"The Pinarayi Government has performed extremely well during the COVID pandemic. There is not a single BJP or Congress-ruled state where the entire treatment expenditure and food were taken care of by the state government. We performed in an exemplary manner at every front. If we are voted again, we will decide how to improve our performance," added the CPM leader.

Assembly elections for 140 seats in Kerala's 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.