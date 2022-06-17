Nearly a week after Congress cracked the whip and ousted its legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions for backing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Haryana Rajya Sabha election, the Congress leader has now slammed his own party, stating that the grand old party is in a self-destruction mode.

He further informed that his vote was not against Ajay Maken but the current Leader of the Opposition in the state, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, calling him 'Dhritarashtra'. Bishnoi also gave a major hint about his political future, stating that he may take a big decision in the next two days and also praised Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Kuldeep Bishnoi said, "Congress is in self-destruction mode. What happened in the Haryana Rajya elections is a failure of Rahul Gandhi. He always listens to people who have failed multiple times. My vote was not against Ajay Maken but again Bhupinder Hooda. My vote was against the Congress party. Hooda is another Dhritarashtra in Congress. Rahul Gandhi needs to change his working style, he is surrounded by leaders who have failed."

Giving a major hint over his next political decision, he added, "Manohar Lal Khattar is a good Chief Minister, he has a good working style. I will take a big decision after two days."

Cong expels its Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions

A day after losing the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana due to cross-voting, Congress ousted its legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party positions. The Haryana Congress alleged that Adampur MLA Bishnoi did not vote for the party candidate Ajay Maken and cross-voted in favour of Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma, who was backed by the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

"The Congress president has expelled Kuldeep Bishnoi from all his present party positions, including the post of special invitee of the Congress Working Committee, with immediate effect," a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Ajay Maken suffers high-profile loss in Rajya Sabha

In a highly intriguing contest, BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar and the saffron party-backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma won the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana. Congress's Ajay Maken lost to Sharma by a narrow margin after his own party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi voted for the BJP-backed independent candidate in what Bishnoi described as a calling of his 'inner soul'.

Speaking to reporters about the voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar shared that Congress got 29 votes, while Kartikeya Sharma got 29.65 votes. Explaining Sharma's vote, he said that the media baron got 23 votes, while 6.65 votes of Krishan Panwar were transferred to him as per the preferential voting system, which made him victorious.

Sources have claimed that there was a divide in the Haryana Congress over Ajay Maken's candidature as several MLAs saw the senior Congress leader as an 'outsider' and believed that candidates belonging to Haryana must be elected.