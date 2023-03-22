Congress Indicates Candidates List For Karnataka Polls Will Be Out In A Day Or Two

The Congress' first list of candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election will be released in a day or two, party state president DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief said initially the plan was to release the list on Wednesday but it has been pushed back to a later date.

"Today, we had thought of releasing the list of candidates. Our general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala is here and our national president Mallikarjun Kharge has come here for celebrating Ugadi festival. It will be released in a day or two," Shivakumar told reporters here.

According to Congress sources, the first list comprising about 120 candidates may be out on Thursday afternoon.

The sources added that the first list will consist of sitting MLAs and those constituencies where there is less opposition to the candidates among the party workers and also stand a good chance to win the election.