Congress Infighting Escalates Over RS Seat, 24 Hours Before Deadline Of Filing Nominations

As the Rajya Sabha elections approach, lobbying efforts in Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) have skyrocketed since the entire old guard clan of the party edging for their names to be suggested for two RS seats from Gujarat.

Sources have told Republic TV that there are rigorous lobbying efforts being made by Bharatsinh Solanki, Shaktisinh Gohil, Arjun Modhwadia, Siddharth Patel and several others. The catch now is proving to be that the Delhi leadership has told the party that none of the leaders who have fought and lost in elections (either Vidhan sabha or Lok Sabha) will be given a ticket for Rajya Sabha. This is why there are several leaders who made rounds of Delhi in the last month and tried to meet with the Party high command regarding the same. Especially because of the above-mentioned names have lost in 2017 and 2019 (assembly or general).

Secrecy around the candidate list

While the party is keeping their cards close to their chest about the candidates, several cadres of the party are unhappy at this likely list. Huge opposition to Gohil's name is being suggested in the party as many believe that he lost in the Gujarat assembly elections of 2017 and he is already in charge of Bihar and should focus on that.

"Many are apprehensive of these names coming out. Bharatsinh Solanki is a strong leader and loved by all. His name people are happy about. But Shaktisinh Gohil no longer deserves to be given chances. He lost in assembly elections as well. Even from last Rajya sabha elections, party members are not happy because Ami Yagnik was given the seat. Which does the party no good at all," said a senior Congress leader.

The secrecy around the list of candidates for Congress is also being maintained because they believe that BJP might resort to some 'foul play' and that if in case, they float a third candidate. Congress will have to be prepared for a 2017 Rajya Sabha elections like situation.

Also, there are several Congress leaders waiting for BJP's move about floating the third candidate. As of now, in two lists released by BJP, only two candidates have been declared. There might be a third list in which BJP might release the third candidate name for the third Rajya Sabha seat. However, local leaders insinuate that they won't.

"In these elections, nothing can really be done. It is all arithmetic. It is the Congress who is paranoid and thinking that BJP is planning on doing anything. If they have confidence on their leadership, they should just believe that none of the MLAs will approach BJP. All these decisions of candidacy are being taken by leaders in Delhi," said Jitu Vaghani, president BJP Gujarat.

