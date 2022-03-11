Congress Infighting Explodes In Manipur Over CLP Leader, PCC President Day After Poll Loss

A day after the poll debacle in Manipur, the house of Congress went out of order in all terms, though they tried hard to cover the lid. Voices within the party not just questioned the leadership but also demanded a massive reformation. The Congress on Friday had a brainstorming session at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal to introspect on the possible reasons behind their debacle in the recent Assembly elections in Manipur. The Congress which contested in 58 seats on its own, managed to win only 5, a sharp decline of 23 seats from what the party won in 2017.

Infighting escalates in Congress after Manipur loss

However, the brainstorming session of the party, which was also supposed to discuss the Congress Legislature Party leader in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, failed to hold a conducive discussion as a voice within the party sharply criticized the leadership in the State and sought a change of guard.

Top sources, privy to the matters discussed, said that the party workers and many leaders have demanded the resignation of N Loken Singh on moral grounds. They have also urged the party not to reinstate former Chief Minister of Manipur and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh as the CLP leader. "Any president or leader of any political party after a massive defeat in the election should resign from the leadership on moral grounds, but here we have leaders who are adamant to continue," said a party insider.

Party insiders have also accused former CM Okram Ibobi Singh of indulging too much in dynast politics to secure the political future of his family by projecting his son Okram Suryakumar Singh as his imminent successor in the State. Political analysts from the State are of the opinion that if Ibobi continues to do so, Congress will be completely wiped out by the next elections, five years down the line. Voices that have raised questions on the leadership, demanding a change are in favour of some young faces to lead the party in the State, but not Okram Suryakumar Singh or anyone with a dynast background. But with the party still calling the shots from 10 Janpath, under the Vadra-Gandhi leadership equation, it is still uncertain whether the new emerging voices will be heard or not.