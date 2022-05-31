Congress Infighting Explodes Over Rajya Sabha; Party's Acharya Krishnam blames 'advisors'

After Congress high command miffed party members with its Rajya Sabha pick, Acharya Krishnam spoke to Republic Media Network on Tuesday. In conversation with Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy, Krishnam highlighted how the grand old party has kept culture and tradition in mind while dispensing all its duties, including nominating members to the Parliament. However, even he agreed that this time, the Rajya Sabha nominations were a 'shocker'.

Elaborating on why he thought so, Krishnam said, "Like, in Rajasthan, Haryana & Chhattisgarh, assembly elections are to take place next year. So if there is to be a nomination made from Haryana, then it is the right of the people of Haryana. Likewise, if nominations are to be made from Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the people of the respective states should be considered."

"Now, Randeep Surjewala is from Haryana but instead of being nominated from Haryana, he has been nominated from Rajasthan. This is very peculiar," the Congress leader further said.

'Congress should have made better choices': Acharya Krishnam

Listing the likes of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Salman Khurshid Rashid Alvi, and Nadeem Javed, Krishnam said, "If these names did not suit the Congress high command, they could have picked sent some member of the family of (late) Ahmed Patel. There is his wife, and his kids, anyone could have been nominated, and it would have been payback for all that he has done for the party. "

Taking the case of Imran Pratapgarhi who is a pick of Sonia Gandhi, the party leader expressed his dissatisfaction, saying, "He joined Congress two years back, and contested the Lok Sabha elections from Muradabad. Now, he is being picked for the Rajya Sabha, all in a span of two years."

He highlighted that the topic was raised in the Chintan Shivir held recently in Udaipur, and it was decided that only those who work effortlessly for the party for 5-years at a stretch would be 'promoted'.

'High command led astray by advisors'

Krishnam alleged that the high command of Congress was led astray by its advisors. "the ones who advise the leadership, I think they are the ones leading them astray. They should be reminded that the decision we take in, say for example the Chintan Shivir, should be implemented. For, the question is not pertaining to a person, but to the policy of the party."