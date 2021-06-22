Congress Infighting: Harish Rawat Says Party Will Assess Sidhu's Statement On '2 Families'

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked ‘two families’ in one of his newspaper interviews, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat said that party president Sonia Gandhi was likely to take a decision on the infighting and the party will assess his statement and take action on it.

When asked about Sidhu's 'two families taking advantage in Punjab' remark, Rawat said, "Party will assess his statement after receiving relevant information. When the matter is before Congress president, it isn't good to say anything through newspapers."

He added, “We will be meeting again at 11 am (today). On the basis of the report submitted to the Congress president, she has expressed interest in discussing certain pointers, the committee will discuss them with Captain Amarinder Singh.”

In an interview with a newspaper, Navjot Singh Sidhu had said, “If you are close to these two families and do what they want, then everything gets done.”

He has described the "system" as two powerful families controlling Punjab and overriding the interests of the state for their vested interests. According to the former swashbuckling cricketer, he had rejected all offers of being accommodated in the Cabinet after the "system" refused to initiate any reform. This is seen as a veiled attack on Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, who has been accused by Sidhu of protecting the Badals. This came amid speculation that Sidhu is being offered the post of the Punjab Deputy Chief Minister. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had dismissed the claim of Sidhu being offered the Deputy CM's position, saying Sunil Jakhar will not be replaced as the Punjab Congress president.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday took to Twitter and stressed that he had served as a Lok Sabha MP, Rajya Sabha MP, MLA, and Minister with the sole aim of changing the "system" that runs Punjab.

Punjab Polls 2022

The grand old party has been facing infighting with incumbent Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh being hauled in front of a 3-committee panel over rebel MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu's grouse against the CM. While Congress has stated that Singh will remain the party's CM pick in 2022, it has refused to take action against Sidhu, mulling to reward him with a Deputy CM post.

(With Agency Inputs)