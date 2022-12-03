Congress Infighting Spills Over To Delhi Ahead Of MCD Polls; Party Attempts Face-saver

The infighting in Congress spilled over to Delhi ahead of the MCD polls as former CM Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit hit out at his party colleague Devender Yadav. Reacting to a photo of a press conference by Delhi Congress leaders on Friday, Dikshit objected to his presence on the stage. According to the former Lok Sabha MP, Yadav did his best to humiliate his mother, a three-time Chief Minister of Delhi, when she was alive. Yadav served as an MLA from the Badli constituency and is serving as the AICC in-charge for Uttarakhand.

Speaking to Republic TV on this rift, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Those who have marched on Bharat Jodo should embark upon Congress Chodo. We are always advising people that Sardar Patel has done Bharat Jodo. But since the time you (Rahul Gandhi) embarked on Bharat Jodo, Congress Chodo is going on since then. People from Jammu to Kanyakumari are leaving Congress". However, Congress attempted a face-saver by attributing Dikshit's outburst to internal democracy in the party.

I find it utterly reprehensible that this fellow devendra yadav sits on stage where my mothers photo has been displayed - the way and manner in which he manipulated against her and did his best to humiliate her was despicable https://t.co/PUqOVph5Cz — Sandeep Dikshit (@_SandeepDikshit) December 2, 2022

AICC Delhi in-charge Ajoy Kumar told the media, "Sandeep Ji was having tea with Devender Ji and all of us a few days ago. I saw the tweet. I will talk to him. Sometimes we tweet after becoming emotional. This is not a big thing. Devender Ji is a very good and popular leader. Sandeep Ji is very popular. We used Sandeep Ji quite a lot in the MCD election and was required in the Gujarat election later. At least, we have the freedom to speak in our party. In BJP, you don't know what will happen."

MCD polls

BJP which has ruled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi since 2007 is seeking a fourth term. While the civic body was trifurcated into NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in 2012, it was reunified earlier this year. Although BJP and AAP are contesting all 250 seats, Congress candidates are in the fray in only 247 seats. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal predicted that AAP will win more than 230 seats in the MCD polls. He also announced that Resident Welfare Associations shall be given 'mini-councillor' status if AAP comes to power in the civic body which has been ruled by BJP.

Thus, the AAP supremo appealed to the RWAs to canvass for his party in their respective jurisdictions. However, it is worth recalling that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was accused of giving tickets in lieu of money in the lead-up to this election. For instance, AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's alleged brother-in-law Om Singh, his PA Shiv Shankar Pandey and associate Prince Raghuvanshi were arrested by the Delhi ACB on November 15 for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.90 lakh from the husband of a ticket aspirant. The voting will take place on December 4 whereas the election results shall be out on December 7.