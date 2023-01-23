Congress Insults Army Again, Digvijaya Singh Seeks Proof For Surgical Strikes

Congress has yet again questioned the Pulwama attack and Armed forces saying that the ruling BJP government at the Centre has given no proof of the surgical strikes against Pakistan.

Addressing a public gathering in Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "The Pulwama incident happened. More than 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Why they were killed?" He claimed that the CPRF demanded a plane to move from Srinagar to Delhi because of the sensitivity in the area. “But PM Modi declined that. Why he declined that?" Digvijaya Singh said.

"Pulwama has become a centre of terrorism, there every vehicle is being checked. There a vehicle comes from the wrong direction. Why it was not checked? The vehicle was checked and soon it collided with the CRPF van and 40 of our CRPF were martyred. Till date, they have not presented any information in the Parliament and in front of the people."

The Congress leader insulted the armed forces by questioning the surgical strikes and said no proof was given. "They talk about surgical strike saying we killed so many people. But they gave no evidence, no proof. They are ruling by speaking lies," stated Digvijaya Singh.

The Balakot Airstrike

Balakot Air Strike, an aerial attack carried out by India in Pakistan on February 26 in response to February 14, 2019, Pulwama terror attack engineered by JeM, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans were martyred. On February 26, a squadron of the IAF crossed over to Pakistan and destroyed the largest JeM terrorist training camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to avenge the Pulwama terror attack.

The operation was Codenamed 'Operation Bandar' and was carried by the Indian Air Force's seventh and ninth squadrons, killing approximately 300 JeM terrorists using precision SPICE bombs.

