Congress Insults Droupadi Murmu Again; Says 'No Country Should Get President Like Her'

Congress has yet again insulted President of India Droupadi Murmu and said that no country should get a leader like her. Congress leader Udit Raj on Wednesday, October 5, attacked the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu over her 'salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians' remark by saying, 'sycophancy also has its limits'.

Taking to his Twitter, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. She said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know."

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

Recently, President Murmu visited Gujarat for the first time after assuming the top constitutional post in July. Addressing a gathering at a civic reception hosted by Governor Acharya Devvrat in her honour in Gandhinagar, Murmur stated that Gujarat produces 76% of the country's salt and it can be said: "the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians."

'This shows Congress' anti-tribal character': BJP

It is pertinent to mention that earlier when Droupadi Murmu was the NDA candidate for the presidential election, several Congress party leaders insulted her by calling her "evil", "dummy" and "puppet".

Speaking to Republic over Udit Raj's insult to Droupadi Murmu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is not the first time that Congress has shown its true ‘Adivasi-Virodhi’ (Anti-tribal) character."

Poonawalla recalled the earlier instances of Congress leaders insulting Droupadi Murmu. “Ajoy Kumar called the entire tribal community having ‘evil mindset’. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said ‘Rashtrapatni’ for Rashtrapati. This is a trend, a pattern. This shows that the Congress party always opposed the Dalit and tribal community getting their rights, it is opposed to Droupadi Murmu Ji becoming the first tribal woman president. Udit Raj is not an ordinary person, he is a spokesperson of the Congress party.“

"Congress president should take action against Udit Raj and sack him from the party or else this could be seen as they are supporting and endorsing the views of Udit Raj," the BJP leader added.