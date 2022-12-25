Congress Insults Ex-PM AB Vajpayee On His Birth Anniversary; Calls Him 'British Informer'

Congress on Sunday insulted former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary and claimed that he worked as a "British informer".

AICC Coordinator Gaurav Pandhi also claimed that Vajpayee played an important role in inciting mobs in the Nellie massacre and demolition of Babri Masjid.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi said, "In 1942, like all other members of the RSS, Atal Bihari Vajpayee boycotted the Quit India Movement & worked as a British Informer reporting against those who participated in the andolan. Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an imp role in inciting mobs."

Be it Nellie massacre or demolition of Babri, Vajpayee played an imp role in inciting mobs

He added, "There is a reason why BJP leaders today always liken Modi with Gandhi, Patel or other Congress leaders and not Savarkar, Vajpayee or Golwalkar. They know the truth!"

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 98th Birth Anniversary: President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary on Sunday at the statesman's samadhi 'Sadaiv Atal' in New Delhi.

Sharing a video on social media, PM Modi lauded the contribution and leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said, "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people."

BJP has been celebrating Vajpayee's birthday as 'Good Governance Day' by organising programmes with social welfare themes.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as Prime Minister of India thrice. He died on August 16, 2018 at the age of 93.