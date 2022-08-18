Congress Insults Sikh Community; Leader Flaunts Jagdish Tytler T-shirt At Golden Temple

Hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community, a man, reportedly a Congress worker, visited the Golden Temple on Wednesday wearing a t-shirt with the photo of Jagdish Tytler, who is named an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Karamjit Singh Gill, who is reportedly associated with the Congress, did not only get his photograph clicked inside the premises with the T-shirt, but also made his photo viral on social media.

SGPC condemns act; lodges police complaint against Karamjit Singh Gill

Issuing a strong objection against the act, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday lodged a police complaint against Karamjit Singh Gill.

SGPC assistant secretary (media) Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that on the instructions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, a police complaint has been lodged against Karamjit Singh Gill by the manager of Sri Darbar Sahib.

“Visiting Sri Harmandar Sahib while wearing a t-shirt with a photo of such a person (Tytler) is an act of hurting the Sikhs,” said Dhami.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's name had figured in connection with the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

The SGPC President said it is clear that Amritsar-based Karamjit Singh committed this act as part of a “deliberate conspiracy”.

“The Congress has always remained anti-Sikh. Today, the Congress leader has once again hurt the Sikh sentiments by publicising the photo of Tytler at Harmandar Sahib," he said.

Harmandar Sahib is the central shrine of Sikhs and is also a centre of devotion for the people of the whole world, the SGPC chief said, adding the act of hurting Sikh sentiments at this holy place cannot be tolerated.

