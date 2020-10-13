Congress Attacks Yogi Adityanath, Says 'only Capable Of Running A Matth, Not Govt'

Congress leader Udit Raj took a pot shot at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday saying that he was only capable of running a "matth and not a government." Citing the recent instances of the Hathras case and the attack on the Gonda priest, the Congress leader claimed that there were no rights of sadhus or women in the state calling the UP CM 'incapable' of running the state government.

"Modiji should remove him, he is not capable of handling things. He is capable of publicising religion but he is not capable of running a state government. How can a person who runs a matth, run a government? He would say are we discriminating? But everyone has seen, there are no rights of sadhus or women in the state. He can only look after matth not the state, more problems will occur," said Udit Raj.

The Congress leader's comments come at a time where the party itself is facing massive backlash over the brutal killing of a temple priest in Gehlot-run Rajasthan. Yesterday, in a shockingly insensitive comment, Congress Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandana dismissed the horrific death of the Karauli priest saying that it was 'not as big as Hathras'. Temple priest Babulal Vaishnav was allegedly set on fire by a few people at Bukna village in Karauli district of Rajasthan over a land dispute.

Meanwhile, the party, which is in coalition with the Shiv Sena and the Congress is also facing protests by people and religious groups over the re-opening of temples in Maharashtra. Multiple groups have gone on a hunger strike in Shirdi, asking why the Udhhav Thackeray-led government could open bars and liquor shops but not temples.

On the other hand, in the latest development in the Hathras case, a CBI team arrived act the victim's village today to probe the various angles in the alleged gangrape and death of a 19-year-old girl. All aspects including the girl's alleged gangrape, the caste conspiracy angle, the letter of the accused will be looked into in detail.

