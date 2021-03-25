Congress Irate As Sena Questions UPA Chief; Sonia Gandhi & NCP's Sule Meet Amid Vazegate

A rift erupted within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) amid the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis, even as the Sachin Vaze and Param Bir-Anil Deshmukh scandals rage. The Shiv Sena, which is currently in alliance with Congress along with NCP, has openly slammed the grand old party and demanded that the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) chairperson should be changed.

While addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took a dig at Congress and said that the "UPA chairperson should be changed".

"Many leaders in Congress said that the UPA should be strengthened in order to emerge as a better alternative to BJP. Sonia Gandhi has been the President of the UPA for a long time. UPA should be led by someone outside the Congress, which is a demand of many. Different developments are taking place in the country. Don't think anyone has raised questions on Sharad Pawar being UPA chief, " said Raut, at a time when Sharad Pawar is attempting to defend his party against greivous extortion and corruption allegations levelled against his party mate and Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Congress hits back

Sanjay Raut's question over Sonia Gandhi's leadership has now sparked outrage within the alliance. Congress leader and Maharashtra PCC chief Nana Patole reverted and asked 'Who authorised Sanjay Raut to speak on UPA?'

Congress also asked what is the point of Shiv Sena questioning who is heading the UPA as the party was the former member of the NDA which recently broke off.

Supriya Sule meets Sonia Gandhi

Meanwhile, NCP MP and National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule met Sonia Gandhi to discuss the current Maharashtra crisis, on Wednesday. This was the first-ever meeting between any NCP leader and the Congress top brass since the allegation over Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in extortion and corruption case was made former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. Sule took to Twitter and thanked Sonia Gandhi for her interaction.

Thank you so much Hon. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji for your valuable guidance. It’s always such pleasure interacting with you. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) March 25, 2021

MVA govt gets into a huddle

In an open letter to CM Uddhav dated March 17, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh was involved in corrupt activities and abused his power as Home Minister by using inspectors as "pawns" to extort crores of money from pubs, bars, and other places in Mumbai, specifically accusing Deshmukh of setting a Rs 100 crore target for Vaze in a month.

Param Bir also filed a petition at the Supreme Court, demanding a CBI investigation into the alleged malpractices of Deshmukh. However, the top court on Wednesday directed the petitioner to approach the Bombay HC. Param Bir Singh's advocate Mukul Rohatgi then approached the HC and the matter has been listed for hearing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister, who is facing the heat from the Opposition, has written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, seeking an investigation into Param Bir's charges. The NCP has refuted the charges levelled by the officer and maintained that the allegations came only after his transfer to the post of DG (Home Guards). The Opposition parties have called for the Home Minister's resignation in light of the grievous allegations against him, however, there has been no word from the Chief Minister in this regard yet. The Home Minister, meanwhile, has asked the CM to probe him, in a tweet on Wednesday.

(Image Credits: PTI)