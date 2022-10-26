Congress Irate At Kejriwal's 'Gods On Notes' Appeal; Makes 'B-team' Claim Against AAP

After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stirred controversy by stating that he will make an appeal to PM Modi to introduce fresh currency notes with Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi’s images along with Mahatma Gandhi’s picture, Congress slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and said, "Whenever he (Kejriwal) thinks he can get the votes by speaking about religion, he will start speaking about religion."

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "We always say that AAP is a B team of BJP and Sangh. Whenever he (Arvind Kejriwal) wants, he plays a secular card, he provokes religious emotions and he associates himself with some specific caste. Wherever he feels, he can get a vote, he jumps in that. He has no understanding, no allegiance, he has no loyalty towards any ideology. It is his vote politics" Dikshit accused Kejriwal was speaking about communal topics in Gujarat. “But then he did not speak on Bilkis Bano. He did not speak on Delhi riots," he added.

He is B team of BJP & RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan, he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me: Congress' Sandeep Dikshit on Arvind Kejriwal's appeal to Centre to include photos of Ganesh, Laxmi on currency notes pic.twitter.com/wBetjfZjoK — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

"He created a balloon in Gujarat that they (AAP) are doing well. But when the balloon started flattening, he thought of speaking communal talks in Gujarat. That’s why he is speaking about Ganeshji and Lakshmiji," Sandeep Dikshit told ANI. Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, the Congress leader said, "If he thinks, he can get votes by speaking about religion, he will start speaking about religion… I fear that if he goes to Pakistan, he can also say ‘I am Pakistani please give me a vote'."

‘Include photos of Ganesh and Laxmi on Indian currency': Kejriwal to Centre

On Wednesday, the AAP supremo played the Hindu card in his press conference in view of upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. "I will appeal to the central government and Prime Minister Modi to put the photo of deities Ganesh Ji and Laxmi Ji, along with Gandhi Ji's photo on our fresh currency notes. If Indonesia can do it by choosing Ganesh Ji, so can we. I will write to the Centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it. If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper," said Kejriwal.

AAP supremo further highlighted the "critical condition of the Indian economy" and suggested steps to make it successful. "In order to make India a developed country, we need to take a lot of steps and initiatives which are opening schools, and hospitals in large numbers and revamping our infrastructure. We need the Almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country," he said.