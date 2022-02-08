Congress Irked By PM Modi's Speech In Rajya Sabha, Says 'did Not Expect Abuse'

Offended with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha, Congress leaders said that they cannot accept such kind of an address from a Prime Minister. Launching a no-holds-barred attack on the grand old party, PM Modi had replied to every allegation levelled by the opposition. He also termed the Congress a 'dynasty party' which is a threat to democracy.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's speech, Congress leader Anand Sharma says 'abuse' was not expected.

"We asked questions on unemployment and China, did not expect abuse to be heaped on Congress by PM. Don't forget it was Indira Gandhi who liberated Bangladesh. Pakistan army had to surrender in 1971. Millions brought out of poverty net during Congress years," Sharma said.

KC Venugopal says PM came with a clear intention of abusing Congress

"Prime Minister came with a clear cut agenda to abuse Congress. We know the history of Narendra Modi when he ruled Gujarat. Can't accept this sort of speech from the PM. He did not have answers, hence doing this drama," said KC Venugopal.

RJD's Ahmad Ashfaque Karim on PM's speech

"Opposition was made to oppose the govt in power in a democracy. However, a dictator is sitting in power now. He can't tolerate criticism. BJP has yet to honour previous announcements. All talks on the economy are merely lip service. Next PM's five years will go in cleaning the filth left by this Government. Congress and alliance will win in 2024," RJD leaderAhmad Ashfaque Karim said.

'Far from reality,' says Sachin Pilot

"PM should've presented facts & talked about developmental projects while speaking on President's address, but he attacked with his political speech, far from reality. His comments on Nehru Ji were indignified. I don't think the public accepts his version of COVID-19," Sachin Pilot said.

PM Modi's attack on Congress in Rajya Sabha

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party in his reply on the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi said, "Congress' issue is that they didn't think beyond dynasty. You must accept that dynastic parties are the biggest threat to democracy. When a family reigns supreme in a party, the first casualty is of talent. The country has paid a price of ages due to this thinking. I want that all political parties should foster democratic principles in their own parties. As the country's oldest party, Congress should shoulder the bigger responsibility."