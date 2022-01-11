'Congress Is A Termite': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Pans Digvijaya Singh For Attack On RSS

After Digvijaya Singh compared the ideology of RSS to "termites", BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya hit back at the senior Congress leader.

Addressing a function, Singh opined, "You are fighting against an organization that is not visible. But it works like termites. They work secretly. They won't do anything publicly".

Speaking to the media, Vijayvargiya contended that this definition suited Congress as it had hollowed out the country by allegedly indulging in corruption during its tenure in power.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya remarked, "If there is a termite, it is Congress. They have hallowed out the nation by repeatedly indulging in corruption since Independence. The RSS on which he has commented, its leaders are sitting in power and have finished corruption and exposed their real faces. That's why Digvijaya Singh can say such things. Because he is also a part of that corrupt gang". When confronted on his "termites" remark, Singh evaded Republic TV's questions.

'Nothing like Hindutva'

During the same function, Singh also took on BJP by claiming that it was raking up unfounded fears about a threat to Hinduism to get power.

The Congress Rajya Sabha MP contended, "Today when Hindus are on every post from the President to the lowest level, I can't understand how Hinduism is endangered. The fear is just talked about so that they take forward their fascist ideology, accrue political gain, secure posts and make money".

"There was never a danger to Hinduism nor will there be a danger to Hinduism in the future. Because Hinduism is so comprehensive that everyone is accepted here. Christianity came to India but Hinduism was not endangered. Islam came to India in the 8th century and yet Hinduism was not endangered. Hindus were not in danger during the rule of the Mughals. Hindus were not in danger when the Christians and the British ruled for 150 years," he elaborated.

Refuting the distinction between 'soft' and 'hard' Hindutva, he added, "There is nothing like Hindutva. Left-leaning journalists have coined the term 'soft Hindutva'. It has no meaning. I have been saying from the beginning that strict action should be taken against any person irrespective of whether he is a Hindu, Muslim, Christian who uses religion as a weapon and uses the language of hatred against another religion."