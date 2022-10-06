'Congress Is Adivasi-virodhi': BJP Lambasts Party For Insulting President Murmu Again

As Congress leader Udit Raj stoked a massive controversy by insulting President Droupadi Murmu with his disparaging comments, BJP on Wednesday lashed out at the grand old party. Raj took to Twitter and said, "No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know".

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

BJP hits out at Congress' downgrading remark on President Murmu

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said, "This is not the first time when Congress has shown its true Adivasi Virodhi Chaal, Charitr, and Chehra. Earlier, Ajoy Kumar called the entire Adivasi community evil-minded in an attack on Droupadi Ji and then Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark. This is a trend and a pattern that showcase that Congress has always opposed the Dalits and Adivasi community getting their rights, they were also against the Droupadi Murmu Ji becoming the first Tribal woman President of India. Udit Raj is not some ordinary party worker but the national spokesperson of Congress and the high command has not taken any action yet".

"Essentially, Congress has been Adivasi Virodhi, not even once they allowed the contribution of the Bhagwan Birsa Munda to be celebrated, defeated the biggest Dalit icon, Dr. BR Ambedkar, twice. This is the DNA of Congrees where they hate the Dalit and Adivasi samaj. Congress should take action and sack Udit Raj from the party or else it would be clear that they are supporting and endorsing his views," he added.

After Ajoy Kumar called President Draupadi Murmu as evil & then Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary used the term “Rashtrapatni” now Congress stoops to a new low! Udit Raj uses unacceptable language for the 1st woman Adivasi President!



Does the Congress endorse this insult of Adviasi samaj pic.twitter.com/W0owoqxYHu — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 6, 2022

Maharashtra Minister and senior BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar spoke to Republic and said, "After 75 years, at the time when India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country has got its first-ever woman President who represents the Scheduled Tribe and Congress cannot tolerate it. They are not able to digest the fact and now they are trying to spread rumours in the minds of people. President is the highest rank in the country as we call it the First citizen of India. Congress has always had this policy to defame the prestige of the highest rank of the Constitution, be it the Prime Minister or President. The grand old party has decided to spread rumours and poison the minds of citizens. I wish Congress gets wisdom as their mind has been corrupted".

BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan stated, "This is the lowest level that the Congress party can reach. If this is the view expressed by one of the leaders of Congress against the President of India, it is important for the party leadership to clarify and issue an apology to the nation. It is unfortunate and regrettable as Droupadi Murmu Ji took over the Constitutional position on the basis of her merit and the whole country has accepted her. Congress President must come on record and apologise".

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it a 'Very Shameful statement' on the part of Congress. "They are not able to digest that India has a President from the background which Congress would have never imagined in their life and this is the reason why they are after Droupadi Murmu Ji from Day 1. Giving such a statement and using such words for the constitutional head is not only shameful but very regressive. We condemn this remark".

BJP's Gaurav Bhatia said, "This statement by Udit Raj is unacceptable as well as unpardonable and should be condemned to the strongest possible terms. The reason is very simple they cannot accept the fact that a member of Scheduled Tribe is the President of our country. Even during the Presidential elections, Congress kept targeting a self-made woman who has risen up the ladder through the sheer hard work and commitment she has to the country. This is a sinister design of Congress to tell its leaders to target the highest constitutional authority. I would like to see what actions Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will take against Udit Raj and if they don't, it will reveal that only after their concurrence and acceptance he made such remarks."

"Deeply appalled and hurt by the statement made by the Congress representative member in connection with our President", said BJP's Shazia Ilmi. She added, "Not only as a member of the BJP but I would like to say as a citizen of India, it is unacceptable as Droupadi Murmu is the first tribal woman President dragged into petty politics. Her journey is an inspiration to so many people especially woman who comes from marginalised section. We are very proud of her. And making such unparliamentary remarks about our President is not just disrespect to democracy but also to the Constitution. Congress should immediately apologise and pull up such leaders who don't know the essence of democracy".

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj are worrisome, unfortunate. This isn't the first time they've used such words. Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. A woman has struggled and now has become the President of India. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset, they must apologise".