'Congress Is Anti-Parliament': Nadda Hits Out At Jairam Ramesh For ‘Modi Multiplex’ Remark

Hours after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh referred to the new Parliament building as 'Modi Multiplex' and criticised it for its architectural design, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday hit out at the Opposition, stating that such statements showcase their “pathetic mindset”. Calling the grand old party anti-Parliament, Nadda said, “This is nothing but an insult to the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.”

Launching a scathing attack on Jairam Ramesh for his comments on the new Parliament building, Nadda took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Even by the lowest standards of the Congress Party, this is a pathetic mindset. This is nothing but an insult to the aspirations of 140 crore Indians.”

“In any case, this isn’t the first time Congress is anti-Parliament. They tried in 1975 and it failed miserably,” he added.

Adding to Nadda’s criticism, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also reacted to Jairam Ramesh’s remark and said that the Congress is trying every possible trick to criticise the new Parliament building.

“Here they go again! After trying every trick to question & criticise the New Parliament Building, one of their worn out Vidwans comes up with another gem! Sounds more like medical & social adjustment conditions than anything to do with the new building!” the Union ministers added.

Jairam Ramesh criticises new Parliament's architecture

In efforts to criticise the architecture of the new Parliament building, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday asserted that the new complex is 'painful and agonising' and weaken the bonding needed to make the running of Parliament a success.

"The new Parliament building launched with so much hype actually realises the PM's objectives very well. It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot. After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations - both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies. If architecture can kill democracy, the PM has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution," wrote the Congress MP on X.

He added that the happiness of hanging out in Parliament has disappeared with the shift of procedures to the new building. "I used to look forward to going to the old building. The new complex is painful and agonising. I am sure many of my colleagues across party lines feel the same. I have also heard from the staff in the Secretariat that the design of the new building has not considered the various functionalities required to help them do their work."

Notably, the new Parliament premises noticed its first working day on September 19, as part of the special Parliament session, which was called by the central government.