'Congress Is Behind All The Chaos': UP Min Mohsin Raza Slams Priyanka Vadra's Statements

Reacting to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra's statement condemning UP police and administration for violence against anti-CAA protesters, UP minorities minister Mohsin Raza said it is the Congress behind cases of violence and arson during the anti-CAA agitation. He also said that the party and its leaders are "breaking the morale of security forces who protect them". As far as 18 people have died in violent anti-CAA clashes across UP.

"Congress is behind all the chaos in the state and across the country. First, they send their own people to riot and arson and then they go to them to express sympathy and fight their cases to free them. All the rioters are their people. Priyanka Vadra's admission on TV that they are with the rioters is a proof that Congress is behind the violence," Mohsin Raza told Republic TV.

Breaking morale of security forces

He added, "It has been a tactic of Congress to break the morale of the army by demanding proof of surgical strikes and airstrikes across the border. The security forces provide round the clock protection to their leaders and all they do is to break their morale."

Priyanka Vadra backs rioters

Hours after the CRPF issued a statement over the allegations by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, she has addressed a press meet on Monday and has backed the alleged rioters. She said that action by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government should have been done after proper investigation. On being asked who started the fire, she went clueless but backed those who allegedly destroyed the public property.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "There should be an investigation on who started the fire, because who knows who started the arson. How can you take an action without investigation? First, find out who started the fire?"

CRPF statement on Priyanka's security breach allegation

Two days after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had alleged that she was stopped and attacked by Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF has issued a statement. Stating that there has been no security breach, the CRPF statement dated December 30 says that there was no breach in security by the official. The CRPF stated the sequence of events and mentioned that CO Hazratganj Abhay Mishra went to PCC office to enquire about the detailed programme because it was not communicated.

