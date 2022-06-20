Congress Isolates From Leader's 'Hitler' Remark: 'don't Agree With Indecency Towards PM'

After the abysmal 'Hitler ki maut' remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a Jharkhand Congress leader, the grand-old party resorted to damage control on Monday. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, the party's General Secretary Jairam Ramesh cleared that though they would continue to fight against the "dictatorial ideology and anti-people policies" of the Modi government, they "do not agree" with any indecent remarks towards the Prime Minister of the country.

"Our struggle will continue on Gandhian principles and way," the tweet further read. The tweet came as Congress workers held a ‘Satyagraha’ at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Top leaders, including Salman Khurshid, K Suresh, V Narayanasamy, and KC Venugopal also present at the protest site. Earlier, the protest was focused on Enforcement Directorate summons to the high command, but later the Agnipath scheme was also added among the reasons.

कांग्रेस पार्टी मोदी सरकार की तानाशाही विचारधारा और जनविरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ निरंतर लड़ती रहेगी। परंतु प्रधानमंत्री के प्रति किसी भी अमर्यादित टिप्पणी से हम सहमत नहीं हैं।



Congress leader's Hitler remark against PM Modi

At party's protest, former Union Minister and Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay called the government at the Centre full of 'BJP goons', and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'dictator'. "It seems he (PM Modi) has crossed all the limits...Hitler had also created a similar organisation, which was named Khakhi, which too, was created within the army. If Modi follows Hitler's path, he will die Hitler's death also," he said.

When confronted by Republic, Sahay remained defiant, saying that he only used 'an idiom, a slogan' against PM Modi. "Ask Narendra Modi, he too must have raised this slogan. It's a slogan- jo Hitler ki chaal chalega, wo Hitler ki maut marega (anyone who walks on Hitler's path, has a Hitler-like death). Ask him what path is he taking?" he said.