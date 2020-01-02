Congress Issues Booklets Claiming 'Savarkar Took British Pension'; BJP Asks Sena's Stance

In a shocking development, the Congress Seva Dal's training camp in Bhopal distributed anti-Savarakar booklets, sources reported on Thursday. The booklet mentioned that Savarkar allegedly wanted Hindu men to rape women from the minority community. Moreover, Seva Dal National president Laalji Desai alleged that Savarkar had received pension from the British and had apologised several times.

"Savarkar has asked apology 11 times - of which 9 are written apologies. All the things mentioned in the book are based on facts, unlike the RSS. He used to take Rs. 60 monthly pension from the British and at that time Congress workers were jailed and lathi-charged by the Britishers. Why were they enjoying in palaces when everyone involved in the Freedom struggle was being jailed?" he asked.

Two booklets - one on information on BJP and RSS and another titled 'How 'Veer' is Veer Savarkar' were distributed in the camp. The National Training Camp of Akhil Bhartiya Congress Seva Dal is currently being held in Bhopal from January 2 to 12. Several other claims regarding Savarkar and his alleged involvement in Gandhi's murder and his relationship with Nathuram Godse.

In response, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha stated, "The founder of the Congress Sewa Dal had visited RSS to know how caste, religious differences were resolved by the RSS. Congress is leaderless and is seen obviously seen in this insult to a freedom fighter". BJP further stated, " Shiv Sena must listen to Congress' views on Savarkar and decide if they should remain in such an alliance or not."

Shiv Sena has been in an ideological fix since it entered into a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its allies Congress-NCP. It was further tested when Rahul Gandhi proclaimed, 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi', alluding to the Father of Hindutva's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail. Warning the Congress to refrain from insulting Shiv Sena's hero Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, issued a stern warning - ' We believe Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar'.

