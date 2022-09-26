Congress Issues First Response As Ghulam Nabi Azad Reveals his New Party's Name

Congress J&K president Vikar Rasool Wani heavily criticised former Congress party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad and called him a Modi 'Loyalist', further stating he was trapped by PM Modi by shedding tears in the parliament and also conferring him with the Padma Bhushan. It's important to mention Azad launched his party in Jammu today.

Rasool Wani's comments follow hours after former Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad announced the formation of his own party - 'Democratic Azad Party' on September 26, Monday in Jammu.

Azad was involved in 'anti-party activities'; 'loyal' to BJP

The real intentions of Ghulam Nabi Azad are out, the Congress party gave him ministerial positions and now he is setting up his on party and holding press conferences, J&K Congress chief Rasool Wani said, "You were made Deputy CM, Cabinet Minister, gave you tickets from our areas. Today he is organising press conferences and setting up his own party. You have been exposed. Modi cried for you because you were loyal to him. You were not loyal to Congress. You were entrapped with the awards (Padma Bhushan). I know all about you, how you conspired against the Congress (Sic)."

Significantly, former Congress leader and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad launched his new political party - 'Democratic Azad Party' exactly one month after leaving the grand old party after sending a 5-page resignation letter to the party interim president Sonia Gandhi. The letter had scathing remarks for Rahul Gandhi, who according to Azad, demolished the dialogue mechanism in the Congress since he became the Congress president in 2013.

Azad launches 'Democratic Azad Party'

The 'Democratic Azad Party' launched by Ghulam Nabi Azad in Jammu will have a democratic style of functioning, said Azad who also unveiled the three-coloured party flag - with colours dark blue, white and mustard. Addressing the gathering he said, "The party's name is Democratic Azad Party. "Azad does not imply Ghulam Nabi Azad. It will be independent and have its own ideology. It won't be influenced by any party, leader, or group. It will remain independent. The party will remain democratic. There will be elections from the bottom. It won't be autocratic. Power won't be concentrated in one person's hands."

Explaining the rationale for the three colours of the flag, Azad reasoned, "Mustard colour means creativity. Creativity means the ability to create a new thing. Its other meaning is diversity. Our entire India is full of diversity whether it is religions, castes, languages, or cuisine. White which is in between stands for peace. We follow Gandhi Ji. That's why peace will remain our priority. Dark blue stands for so many things- from the depth of the ocean to the limit of the sky."

Ghulam Nabi Azad dumps Congress after 50 years

After 50 long years of serving in positions at almost all strata of the grand old party, Ghulam Nabi Azad left the party after writing a 5-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, which was unsparing on Rahul Gandhi and his style of functioning. He recalled the Wayanad MP's "immaturity" and "childish behaviour" by mentioning the instance when he tore the UPA ordinance in a public rally. Moreover, Azad also lamented the issue, several senior leaders in the party were sidelined under Rahul's leadership. He specifically pointed to the number of electoral debacles of the Congress under Rahul Gandhi and said the party lost over 39 of the 49 elections between 2014 - 2022.

IMAGE: ANI / @VIKAR_RASOOL - TWITTER