Congress Issues Mandate For New Members; 'Quit Alcohol, Shun Drugs, Don't Criticize Party'

In a noteworthy change, Congress has issued new policies and conditions for those aspiring to assume the primary membership of the party. These include abstinence from alcohol and drugs, as well as agreeing to never criticise the party's policies and programs in public forums.

According to the latest membership form, new Congress members have to give a declaration that they will not own any property other than the ceiling laws and are willing to undertake "physical labour and work" to further the party's policies and programmes.

Launched just days ahead of the Congress membership drive, the new form lists 10 points for a personal declaration by those wanting to join the party. The Congress membership drive will begin on November 1 and continue till March 31 next year before organisational elections.

Elections for a new Congress president will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year, as per the schedule approved by the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the GOP. Election of President, vice-President and treasurer and executive committee of DCC will take place between June 1 and July 20

What Congress expects from new members

All new members must not indulge in any form of social discrimination and will work towards removing it from society.

"I am a habitual weaver of authentic Khadi; I stay away from alcoholic drinks and intoxicant drugs; I don't practise social discrimination or inequality and believe in working towards removing such distortions in society, and I am willing to commit myself to execute the works assigned to me by the working committee including any form of physical labour" are among the undertakings a new Congress member is mandated to make.

The membership form states that the party's objective is the welfare and progress of all Indians and to establish a socialist state through peaceful and constitutional means, based on parliamentary democracy.

The Congress also seeks to establish a regime where there is equality in opportunities and economic, political and social rights and aims to bring world peace and universal brotherhood in society, the form adds further.

(With inputs from agency)