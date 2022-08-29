Infighting Just Won't End: Congress Show-causes MLA For Questioning Its Punjab unit chief

Suggesting a possible rift in the Congress' Punjab unit, the party, on August 29, issued a notice to MLA and All India Kisan Congress chairman Sukhpal Singh Khaira for questioning state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, possibly over his protest against the arrest of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

The Congress has sought an explanation from Khaira for his tweet, wherein he asked Warring "not to waste the energy" of party workers in opposing the arrest of the former Congress minister as there are other burning issues in the state, like the lumpy skin disease and farmer suicides. Congress' Punjab in charge, Harish Chaudhary, has asked Khaira to justify his statement against Warring.

The Punjab Congress chief had led a protest outside the Punjab Vigilance Bureau office, on August 27, against the arrest of former Congress minister Ashu. Significantly, Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa chose to stay away from the protest.

Bharat Bhushan Ashu was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on August 21 over an alleged food grain transportation tenders scam.

It should be mentioned here that the Congress' Punjab unit has been plagued with infighting for a while now. Even before this year's Assembly elections, major differences between then Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had created ripples within the Congress party's Punjab ranks.

‘Don’t waste party cadres energy over defending individuals’: Sukhpal Khaira

The Congress MLA, Khaira, on August 27, in a tweet, asked Warring to avoid wasting time on individuals as there are a number of serious issues being faced by the state.

“I request @RajaBrar_INC not to waste party cadres energy over defending individuals as there’re tons of burning issues facing Pb like Beadbi, farmer suicides, water logging, Lsd etc. I faced ED & bcoz i was truthful, Bholath voted me to Vidhan Sabha. If our leaders r honest why worry?”

However, Khaira didn’t specifically mention who he was referring to in the tweet.

In another tweet, Khaira also clarified his tweet should not be seen as infighting in the state party organisation as he was suggesting "to salvage the declining image of the party in Punjab."

Former Congress minister's remand extended by two days

A Ludhiana court on Saturday, August 27, extended the remand of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in an alleged food grain transportation tenders scam, related to the allotment of transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles during the previous Congress regime. The remand was extended for two days although the Vigilance Bureau had asked for an extension of seven days.