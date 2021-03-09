Congress Issues Whip To MLAs Ahead Of No-confidence Motion Against Khattar Govt In Haryana

In an attempt to further increase trouble for Manohar Lal Khattar and Bharatiya Janata Party, chief of Congress Legislature Party (CPL) Bharat Bhushan Batra on Tuesday issued a whip to party MLAs to be present in the legislature on Wednesday to second No-Confidence Motion against the Khattar government.

"Honble member of CPL, Harayan are informed that No-Confidence Motion against the government on March 10, 2021, in the business of the House. I issue whip, that you must ensure your presence in the House on March 10, 2021at 10 am positively and support the vote of No Confidence," the whip read.

Meanwhile, BJP and Jannayak Janata Party have also asked its member to be present in the House and support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion.

No-Trust Motion moved by the opposition

The No-Trust Motion moved by the opposition leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and signed by 23 Congress MLAs, was approved by Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on March 5, Friday.

On the day, Khatter showed no signs of worry, and instead put forth that it is "for the Congress to keep its flock together."

In the 90-member assembly, with two vacant seats, the BJP enjoys a hefty 40 seats, along with the support of 10 JJP and 5 independent MLAs while the Congress only has 31 seats. Keeping the composition of the house in mind, it seems unlikely that the no-confidence motion will be passed against the government, but Hooda is doing his best to make the unlikely likely.

In a recent conversation with the media, highlighting that the government is taking anti-people decisions, Hooda said, "This is why the public has no faith in the government. The coalition government has emerged as an anti-farmer government in the country due to its dictatorial attitude towards the farmers' ongoing movement."

"It will be known after the trust vote which MLAs are against farmers. If they vote against the motion, it will become clear that they are not in support of farmers but favours an anti-farmer government," he added.

(with inputs from ANI)

