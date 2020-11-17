Congress J&K Neta Shahnawaz Choudhary Quits Before DDC Polls; Denied Ticket In Gupkar Pact

Ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) polls, a Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir has left the party and spoken out against the party leadership. Mohammad Shahnawaz Choudhary, the General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Congress, quit the party over infighting leading up to the DDC elections, sources said.

'A difficult decision'

Choudhary has claimed that he was earlier assured of a ticket in the polls which was later denied to him. "It was a difficult decision for me. I have been associated with the party and liked it since my childhood days. I have handled several tasks the party gave me across the country," he said in a video message.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Friday formally joined the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of several parties in the Union Territory seeking restoration of the erstwhile state's special status. Two Congress leaders participated in a meeting of the alliance at PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's ''Fairview'' residence at Gupkar in Srinagar.

"We stand by the alliance," Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Monga told reporters outside Mufti's residence. Asked whether there were any differences between the alliance partners, Monga said, "There is no disagreement and a healthy discussion took place."

'Congress has joined the alliance'

NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, said the Congress has assured it will be part of the alliance and part of the seat-sharing arrangement for the DDC elections. "Congress has joined the alliance. Their leader has talked to (Farooq) Abdullah. Two of their senior leaders also joined the meeting. They have assured they will be part of the alliance and part of the DDC elections (seat-sharing arrangement) also," Wani said.

The Congress, which was originally a signatory of the ''Gupkar Declaration'' - a resolution passed by various mainstream political parties on August 4 last year vowing to protect the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir - had maintained a distance from the grouping after it was given a formal shape in October this year. It has now, however, decided to contest elections together whereas some of its leaders have made remarks that are tacitly in support of the Gupkar objective.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Sunday finalised its seat-sharing formula for the second phase of the District Development Council polls, allocating eight seats each out of total 27 to the National Conference and the PDP. According to the PAGD's seat-sharing pact, Sajad Lone's J&KPC will contest from five seats. The Congress will field its candidates on three seats, while Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement will fight for two seats. Awami National Conference (ANC), led by Abdullah's estranged sister Begum Khalida Shah, has been allotted one seat to contest.

