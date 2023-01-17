Congress J&K Spokesperson Quits Over Ex-minister Lal Singh's Participation In Bharat Jodo

Congress spokesperson in J&K Deepika Pushkar Nath resigned from the party just days before the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered J&K. According to sources, the reason for her resignation is Lal Singh who was recently allowed to join the Yatra. Lal Singh is a former minister who had to resign from the cabinet for allegedly supporting the accused in the Kathua rape case in 2018.

Taking to Twitter, Nath wrote, "In view of Ch.Lal Singh's proposal of joining @bharatjodo & @INCJammuKashmir allowing the same, I am left with no other option but to resign from @INCIndia Lal Singh was responsible in sabotaging the Kathua rape case in 2018 by brazenly defending rapists (sic)".

"Lal Singh divided the entire region of Jammu & Kashmir to protect the rapists and @bharatjodo is ideologically opposite. On ideological grounds, I cannot share the party platform with such a person (sic)", she wrote in a second tweet tagging Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh.

The Kathua rape case dates back to 2018 when an eight-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Kathua village in J&K after being kidnapped. Nath, a lawyer by profession took up the case to the high court at Jammu and guided the victim's parents to approach the Supreme Court for seeking a transfer of the trial to Pathankot.

Singh, on the other hand, who is a two-time MP and three-time MLA, had switched from Congress to BJP in 2014 and was also a minister in the PDP-BJP government which collapsed in June, 2018 after the national party pulled out of the alliance. Singh floated the new Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) after resigning from the BJP after an uproar over his participation in a rally supporting the Kathua rape accused in January 2018. Singh later came to his defence saying he was there to "defuse the situation".

AICC in-charge of J&K Rajni Patil told reporters earlier in the day that any leader who believes in the ideology of Gandhi is welcome to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "We are only focussed on our leader's march. If he believes that Gandhi is bridging the gap between different religions and castes, he is welcome", Patil said responding to a question if Singh joining the yatra might have a wrong impact.