Congress Jalaun Boss Booked Post Thrashing By Women He Allegedly Harassed; Party Forms SIT

A case has been registered against Uttar Pradesh Congress district president Anuj Mishra after two women accused him of sexual harassment. In an incident caught on tape, the Jalaun District Congress Committee chairman was on Sunday beaten up with shoes by the women who accused him of harassing them and then taught him an unforgettable on-camera lesson.

'We are investigating the case'

"A case of sexual harassment has been registered in the matter (Congress district president Anuj Mishra being beaten up by two women for allegedly sexually harassing them). Both parties have known each other since years, we are investigating the case," Orai Circle Officer, Santosh Kumar said. The case has been registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader, however, denied the charge and claimed it to be a conspiracy, and attempted to fit a political position and transactional angle into the story. The Uttar Pradesh Congress has formed a five-member team to look into the matter.

Siddharthapriy Srivastava, in-charge administration of the UP Congress Committee, said a five-member team will visit the spot to obtain information about the incident. Former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya is a member of the team.

Anuj Mishra has photos with Congress' UP General Secretary Priyanka Vadra and given the public thrashing he was handed, there is pressure on Congress to take action.

BJP targets Congress after party leader's thrashing

Reacting to the incident, Mrityunjay Kumar, media advisor to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet in Hindi said, "Jalaun is located a few hours from Hathras, Priyanka Gandhi ji please take out your vehicle and ask your district chairman when he will stop harassing women and girls."

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared the video of the Congress leader's brutal thrashing and said that the party's real character had been exposed.

(With agency inputs)