'Congress-JD(S) Govt Sunk Due To Corruption': Amit Shah Sounds Poll Bugle In Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Saturday, December 31, took a swipe at Congress and JDS over corruption while addressing a meeting of BJP's Booth presidents and Booth Level Agents in Bengaluru. He said that the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government was once formed in Karnataka, but it was destroyed due to its corruption. The Minister said that the coalition government fell in Karnataka and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the floor test in 2019.

Home Minister Amit Shah takes on Congress & JDS over corruption as he addresses cadre in Bengaluru

Addressing cadres in Bengaluru, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "After BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai formed the government in Karnataka. BJP Karyakartas (workers) vow to bring BJP to southern India. BJP's entry to southern India will be from Karnataka. It is an aspiration of every Karyakarta from across the country to let the lotus bloom in South India."

Urging party workers to ensure that BJP forms a government with two-thirds majority in Karnataka, Amit Shah asserted that the party will go alone in the 2023 assembly polls, and said it will be a direct contest as voting for JD(S) is like casting the ballot for Congress.

The Union Home Minister also urged people to decide whether they are standing with a party of patriots, referring to the BJP, or with "tukde tukde gang" under Congress' rule.

"There are clearly two sides and it is a straight fight this time. Journalists say there is a triangular fight. I said no, it is a straight fight, because voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress. So, is it a straight fight or not?" Shah asked.

'Power for Congress is a way of doing Corruption': Amit Shah

Deepening his attack against Congress, Amit Shah asserted that for Congress, gaining power is a way of doing corruption. "For BJP, gaining power is a way to make people's lives better. In the recent elections in seven states, BJP won in five states and Congress was wiped out from six states. In Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Uttar Pradesh, BJP has come to power and demonstrated great strength."

He further asserted that in the home state of PM Modi, BJP broke all records and emerged victorious while Congress lost the status of Opposition. "Today, I appeal to everyone here to form the government with a two-thirds majority. Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP has brought immense development to the state. PM Modi recently inaugurated Terminal-2 of Bengaluru Airport and unveiled the 108-feet high statue of Kempegowda. Once BJP comes to power, the statue of Kempegowda will stand as an inspiration for us to work for the state."

For Congress, gaining power is a way of doing corruption but for us, it is to make people's lives better. In the recent elections in 7 states, BJP won in 5 states and Congress was wiped out from 6 states: Amit Shah in Bengaluru

'Power for the BJP is a tool for bringing Prosperity and Empowerment'

Taking a dig at Congress, Amit Shah said, "Congress never paid attention to 'Gareebi Hatao' (eradicate poverty). However, BJP did all the developmental work. We (BJP) made toilets for women living in villages. BJP provided gas cylinders to more than 13 crore women. Power for Congress is a tool for corruption, but power for the BJP is a tool for bringing prosperity and empowerment."

He further said that those associated with JD(S) are spreading rumours that BJP will form an alliance with them. "I want to clearly tell people of Karnataka that BJP will fight elections alone and will also form government in the state," he added.