Congress Jibes BJP As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan; 'but For Cong, India Would Be same'

After the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan, the Indian National Congress on Sunday asserted that it was the democratic rule of the party that kept united a country as diverse as India, since independence. It added that had the Bharatiya Janata Party been in power, the plight of the country 'would not have been better' better than war-torn Afghanistan. The statement of the national party comes on the same day India celebrates its 74th Independence day.

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Karnataka unit of the Indian National Congress uploaded a tweet in Kannada, which roughly translates to-" In India, the largest democratic country in the world, since independence, the Congress has maintained a unity of democracy despite hundreds of caste, language, and religious traditions. If the BJP had been in power, the country would not have been better than Afghanistan!"

ಸ್ವಾತಂತ್ರದ ನಂತರ ವಿಶ್ವದ ಅತಿ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವ ದೇಶವಾದ ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ನೂರಾರು ಜಾತಿ, ಭಾಷೆಗಳು, ಹಲವು ಧರ್ಮ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿಗಳಿದ್ದರೂ ಏಕತೆಯನ್ನ ಕಾಪಾಡಿಕೊಂಡು, ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವವನ್ನ ಉಳಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಬಂದಿದ್ದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್.



ಆಗೇನಾದರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕೈಗೆ ಆಡಳಿತ ಸಿಕ್ಕಿದ್ದಿದ್ದರೆ ದೇಶದ ಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಅಫಘಾನಿಸ್ತಾನಕ್ಕಿಂತ ಬಿನ್ನವಿರುತ್ತಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ! — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) August 15, 2021

After a stunning 2-week capitulation, the Afghan government on Sunday finally surrendered to the Taliban forces which breached capital Kabul. Following talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators later in the day, local media reported that President Ashraf Ghani is to tender his resignation, and an interim government led by the Taliban has been announced. The new Afghanistan government will reportedly be led by top Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. Terms of a transfer-of-power are being worked out, while local media also adds that Ashraf Ghani has fled the capital.

The development came after the fall of Mazar-e-Sharif - a heavily defended city late on Saturday and the fall of Jalalabad on Sunday morning. With control over Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad, the Taliban confined the Ashraf Ghani-led government to the center and east, and given this major leverage, the nation failed to protect its capital. The militant group took over all border posts leading to Kabul, leaving only Kabul airport as the remaining exit from the war-torn nation. The Taliban then issued a statement saying that they have no plans to take the Afghan capital by force, following which the Afghan government, via its interim interior minister said that there would be no fighting and that a peaceful transfer of power was being worked out, confirming that the government had surrendered. However, while the points of transfer were still being worked upon, the Taliban took a U-turn on its ' 'no forceful entry into the city' and entered Kabul on Sunday evening.