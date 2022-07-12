Congress Jibes Uddhav Over Support To Droupadi Murmu; 'Height Of Internal Democracy'

Amid speculation that Shiv Sena will support NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, Congress took a dig at ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam quipped that the party was giving in to the pressure exerted by MPs in contrast with late Balasaheb Thackeray's era wherein they would follow his orders. This comment of Nirupam, an erstwhile Shiv Sena MP, comes at a juncture when a majority of the party MPs are reportedly pitching reconciliation with the Eknath Shinde camp.

Congress' Sanjay Nirupam remarked, "If Shiv Sena supports Draupadi Murmu, will it be a historic decision of the party? Do you know why? Because earlier MPs used to follow the orders given by Balasaheb (Thackeray). This time the party will obey the order of the MPs. This will be the height of the internal democracy of Shiv Sena".

On Monday, multiple Shiv Sena MPs called for backing Murmu's candidature for the presidential poll in a party meeting chaired by Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Speaking to the media today, the ex-Maharashtra CM's close aide and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut tried a face-saver by asserting that "supporting Droupadi Murmu does not imply that we are supporting BJP". He opined, "Droupadi Murmu is the first Adivasi woman presidential candidate. She figured in the discussion. There is a substantial population of the tribal community in Maharashtra. Many Shiv Sena workers and MLAs hail from the tribal community".

अगर शिवसेना श्रीमती द्रोपदी मुर्मू को समर्थन देती है तो यह पार्टी का ऐतिहासिक फैसला होगा?

पता है,क्यों ?

क्योंकि पहले बालासाहेब आदेश देते थे,सांसद उसे फॉलो करते थे।

इस बार ऐसा होगा कि सांसदों ने आदेश दिया,पार्टी ने पालन किया।

यह शिवसेना के अंदरूनी जनतंत्र की इंतहा होगी।#Shivsena — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 12, 2022

Presidential poll

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College comprising elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.

After hectic parlays, the opposition named BJP-turned-TMC leader Yashwant Sinha as its candidate on June 21 after NCP chief Sharad Pawar, NC president Farooq Abdullah and Gopalkrishna Gandhi backed out. On the same day, BJP President JP Nadda revealed that former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu will face off with Sinha. A former Odisha MLA and Minister, Murmu will become the first Tribal president of India if she wins the poll.