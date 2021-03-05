Congress Joins BJP In Trashing TMC's Objection To EC Official; Terms Him 'competent'

In a key development on Friday, Congress echoed BJP in disapproving TMC's demand of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain's removal as the EC's in-charge for the West Bengal Assembly polls. Accusing Jain of filing a biased report after the vandalization of the Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue, TMC MP Derek O'Brien highlighted that no action was taken against BJP members allegedly responsible for this act. Observing that Jain's actions are favourable to BJP and unconstitutional, he made it clear that TMC had no confidence in him.

Speaking to the media, WB Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury described Jain as an "efficient" and "competent" officer who had probably been a stumbling block for the state government. According to him, TMC was afraid as it might not be able to carry out nefarious activities owing to the Deputy Election Commissioner's presence. Moreover, he stressed that it was improper to remove an official just based on flimsy grounds.

WB Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "Sudeep Jain is an efficient and competent officer, Probably he has been putting some stumbling block to the ruling regime. The ruling dispensation is afraid of his personality because they apprehend that this time, rigging, booth capturing and nefarious activities which may swell their vote share cannot be implemented accordingly to their own wishes. That is why some wild allegations are being hurled against Mr. Sudeep Jain."

"An officer who may be not preferred to this party or that party, we have to bear in mind- it is a constitutional authority. We cannot remove or induct any who is in-charge of the election on the flimsy ground or based on our disliking. If any substantive arguments are made by BJP against Mr. Sudeep Jain, if Mr.Jain acts in a partisan manner, certainly we will be raising the demand that the official should be replaced or other supervisory mechanisms should be brought into place," he added.

WB Assembly polls

Both BJP and the ruling TMC have launched a fierce campaign for the upcoming WB Assembly election. Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

