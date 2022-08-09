Congress Joins 'freebies' Camp Ahead Of Himachal Polls; Promises 300 Units Free Power

Taking out a leaf from the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) playbook, Congress has now promised 300 units of electricity for the people in Himachal Pradesh if voted to power. In addition to that, the party has also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to all women aged between 18 and 60 years.

Speaking over the same, Chhattisgarh's chief minister and Congress' senior election observer for the state, Bhupesh Baghel on Monday made the announcement while interacting with media in Shimla.

This comes at a time when the state is gearing up for the state Assembly elections scheduled to take place by the end of this year.

While making the announcements, Baghel also assured that the old pension scheme will be restored in Himachal Pradesh as it was earlier done by the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh within 10 days of coming to power. Later, in a reply to questions regarding funds for fulfilling the promises, Baghel said that suitable provisions will be made in the budget to honour the promises if the party returns to power in the state.

He also added that all the announcements will be included in the party's election manifesto.

Parties indulging in providing 'freebies' ahead of elections

In a bid to lure the voters ahead of elections, several parties were seen announcing 'freebies' for the people in states which recently induced free electricity and financial assistance for citizens. Recently, the AAP also made a similar promise to the people of Himachal Pradesh.

AAP's poll in charge, Satyendar Jain during his visit to the hilly state a few months back had announced that 300 units of free electricity would be provided to household consumers if the party is voted to power in the state.

Notably, the ruling BJP government in the state is already providing 125 free units of electricity to household consumers since July 1.

Image: PTI