Congress Jolted Ahead Of Himachal Pradesh Polls As 2 Sitting MLAs Jump Ship To BJP

In a big blow for Congress ahead of the Himachal Pradesh elections, two of its sitting MLAs- Pawan Kajal and Lakhvinder Singh Rana switched allegiance to BJP on Wednesday. Speculation was rife about the political future of Kajal after he was removed as the working president of the HP Congress unit a day earlier. Addressing a press conference, HP CM Jairam Thakur welcomed these two leaders into the party. About a month earlier, two Independent MLAs- Hoshiyar Singh and Prakash Rana had also joined BJP.

Jairam Thakur remarked, "It is a matter of great joy for us that when we have completed 4.75 years in power, we have continuously got the support of people as well as people's representatives. Some days ago, two Independent MLAs also joined our party. It is a matter of great joy for us that senior Congress leader and Congress working president Pawan Kajal who is a two-time MLA from the Kangra district and a big leader of the OBC community has joined our party. I welcome him. Owing to his joining the party, BJP has been strengthened in Himachal Pradesh."

"Also, two-time Nalagarh MLA Lakhvinder Singh Rana also joined BJP today. You were the Congress vice president. Because of your entry, BJP will definitely be strengthened in Himachal Pradesh. The manner in which Congress leaders are joining BJP strengthens the party. We are thankful for the national president's love for the people of Himachal Pradesh. He has spent a huge part of his life there," he added.

Shri Pawan Kumar Kajal and Shri Lakhvinder Singh Rana joins BJP in presence of Himachal Pradesh CM Shri @jairamthakurbjp at party headquarters in New Delhi. #JoinBJPhttps://t.co/LqDUPgy87b — BJP Himachal Pradesh (@BJP4Himachal) August 17, 2022

Political scenario in Himachal Pradesh

In the 2017 HP Assembly election, BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member Assembly. However, Jairam Thakur emerged as the consensus choice for the CM's post after BJP's Chief Ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal lost the election. On the other hand, the Sonia Gandhi-led party was reduced to 21 seats. The BJP government suffered a setback last year after Congress won the by-election to the Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai and the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi. AAP is aiming to emerge as a key opposition force in HP which has traditionally been a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress.