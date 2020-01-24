The Debate
Cong Jumps Into The 'Poha' Debate; Links BJP's Vijayvargiya's Comment To PM Modi, NPR

Politics

Jumping into the Poha debate, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergil connected Kailash Vijayvargiya's comment to PM Modi's favourite dish - demanding an apology

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Congress

Jumping into the Poha debate, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, on Friday, connected the comment made by BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya to PM Modi's favourite dish. Stating that as Vijayvargiya had judged a person on him consuming 'poha' to be a Bangladeshi, Shergill stated that he had insulted the Prime Minister. Taking a jibe at the BJP leader's logic, he added that according to Vijayvargiya, PM Modi too had been declared Bangladeshi without NRC/NPR due to his love for Poha.

BJP responds to Owaisi's 'Lal Mirchi' jibe on Halwa ceremony, says 'Used to red chillis'

Shergill links 'Poha' comment to PM Modi

Owaisi takes a dig on BJP's Kailash Vijayavargiya Poha statement, makes 'Halwa reference'

Sushmita Dev links Poha to NPR

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Congress leader Sushmita Dev slammed the comment stating that the BJP which can judge nationality by food, will use NPR to profile people. Mumbai Congress too tweeted, " Kanda POHA is a favorite food of Mumbaikars. We will be more than happy to host Sh.@KailashOnline over a plate of scrumptious #Poha, whenever he is in Mumbai.

"If a senior leader like Vijayvargiya can declare anyone infiltrator because of his eating habits... If one can connect someone's nationality and connect it to national security... This is the reason why we are saying that this government will use NPR to nationally profile people," said Dev.

BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya suspects nationality of workers over ‘strange’ eating habits

Kailash Vijayvargiya's 'Poha' comment

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya who while addressing a seminar in Indore on Friday said that labourers who recently worked at his house can be Bangladeshis as they only ate poha. He said, "Construction labourers who worked at my house could be Bangladeshis because their eating habits are strange; they ate only 'poha'". This comment comes among the nationwide pushback against CAA-NRC-NPR.

Owaisi takes 'name-changing' jibe at Budget's 'Halwa ceremony', calls word 'Arabic'

Halwa controversy

Earlier on Wednesday, while addressing a public rally in Karimnagar ahead of Municipal corporation elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said,"You know how the process of making the budget starts? By making 'Halwa'. Now I want to ask the BJP people, dear, what is the origin of this work? It's an Arabic word. It is neither a Hindi word nor an Urdu word. So will you start people talking in Arabic now? Will you change its name too?"

Published:
COMMENT
