Congress' K Sudhakaran Attacks Kerala Govt Over Dowry, Says Even Governor Has To Fast

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran took a jab at the state government after the governor joined the protest called against the practice of dowry. He stated that it's the first time in history that a governor is protesting against his own government. Speaking to ANI, he mentioned that women are not safe in Kerala and in the last few years the state has witnessed so many incidents of young girls being tortured and sexually harassed.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan began a hunger strike on Wednesday, July 14 to create awareness against dowry practices.

K Sudhakaran said, "The pro-Gandhian organizations are organising an agitation today, and our governor is attending and addressing such an agitation. In the history of India, it may be the first incident. A governor is agitating against his own government." He further added "We are all facing a new political diversion in Kerala. Governor is the head of the government. Governor himself participating in an agitation against the atrocities against females. Women are not safe in Kerala. In the last few years, we have witnessed so many incidents. Very-very young girls are being brutally killed, tortured and have faced sexual harassment. In such a situation the government is not awakening. The government is not taking action properly and reacting effectively".

He urged the government to listen to the Governor, the opposition parties and social organisations and understand that the protection of women and their rights is the bounded duty of the government. I appeal to the government to hear the words of the governor and the opposition parties and social organisations like Gandhi peace foundations. Protecting women and their rights is a bounded duty of the government," he added.

Kerala Governor fasts against practice of dowry

The fast was helmed by various Gandhian organizations at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram. Earlier on July 13, the Governor had expressed concerns over the spectre of dowry that loom over the state which is otherwise hailed globally for social indicators like literacy and life expectancy.

He also urged the younger population to come forward to boldly say no to a marriage that involves dowry. It will go a long way in creating greater awareness and ensuring gender equality and social justice. We don't want a dowry, he added.

(Source- ANI)