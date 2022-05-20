Congress' Kamal Nath Hails BJP In Digvijaya Singh's Presence; 'They Know How To Fight'

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath sang praises of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday. In a meeting that also had in attendance Digvijaya Singh, Nath pointed out how the saffron party was aware of how to fight, and did not need anyone to tell them about it, unlike Congress. The senior leader claimed the grand old party was always waiting for someone's expertise and highlighted that it was the area where they 'lacked'.

The statement of Nath comes days after he stepped down as the chief of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) of Madhya Pradesh. His resignation came after a clamour within the party to replace him, with former Union Minister Arun Yadav, who served as the MP Congress president from 2014 to 2018, calling on party chief Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

The problem of Yadav and many others in the party was with Nath holding the posts of Leader of Opposition and the state Congress president with him despite his failure to save the government.

Fall of Congress government and loss in by-elections

A 9-term Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17, 2018. However, his government plunged into crisis in 2020 after Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress party on March 10, 2020, followed by 22 MP Congress MLAs' exit.

Ruling on a plea of BJP leaders seeking an immediate floor test, a two-judge SC bench comprising of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta observed that the MP Assembly session should be reconvened for the sole purpose of holding a floor test by show of hands. Most importantly, the rebel MLAs were not compelled to attend the session.

As the Congress party was short of a majority, Kamal Nath announced his resignation on March 20, 2020. Subsequently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as the MP CM for the fourth time. Thereafter, three more Congress leaders resigned as legislators and joined BJP. After the Cabinet expansion in July 2020, 14 of the 22 MLAs who had resigned from Congress became a part of Chouhan's Cabinet.

In November 2020, Nath's bid to return as the CM suffered a setback after Congress won only 9 out of the 28 seats that went to the bypolls. While the bypolls were necessitated in 25 seats due to the resignation of Congress MLAs, three other constituencies went to the polls as the respective sitting legislators passed away. As BJP secured a simple majority of its own after winning 19 seats, the MP government's stability was guaranteed.