Congress' Karan Singh Schools Party Members; 'Send Warm Wishes Not Snide Remarks' To Azad

A day after former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was conferred with the coveted Padma Bhushan, fellow Congress leader Karan Singh warned against making it a subject of 'inter-party controversy' far less an 'intra-party controversy' on Thursday. Taking to schooling the members of the Congress, who were divided on the issue, Singh said that the one honoured should be 'greeted with warm appreciation rather than snide remarks'.

In a statement, Karan Singh said, "I have known Ghulam Nabi for half a century since he first started his political career as an active participant in my second election campaign for the Lok Sabha in 1971 from the Udhampur constituency, to which he belongs. Since then I have seen him rise through sheer dint of hard, work dedication and administrative ability to become a Cabinet Minister both with Shri PV Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh." "As Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha for seven years, he played a positive and constructive role in our Parliamentary system. Earlier, he became the first Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir from the Jammu region and his short stint is still remembered positively in both regions," the senior Congress leader added.

Congress divided over Ghulam Nabi Azad's Padma Bhushan

Shortly after the announcement of the Padma awards, a spar was witnessed between Congress loyalists and rebels. Jairam Ramesh referred to former West Bengal chief minister and CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, rejecting his Padma Bhushan, and said that it was the 'right thing' to do as he wants to be 'Azad, not Ghulam (free, not enslaved)'.

He also shared a passage from a book about former bureaucrat PN Haksar's refusal of the award. "In Jan 1973, the most powerful civil servant of our country was told he was being offered the Padma Vibhushan on his leaving the PMO (Prime Minister's Office). Here is PN Haksar's response to it. It is a classic, and worthy of emulation," his caption read.

Thereafter, Congress veterans like Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibbal came forth to showcase their solidarity with Azad. While Sharma stopped after sending his wishes, Sibbal went a step ahead and added," Ironic that the Congress doesn't need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life."