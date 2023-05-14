Congress' Karnataka Win Due To Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the huge mandate won by the Congress in Karnataka is an affirmation of party leader Rahul Gandhi's hard work and this was evident during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The people of Karnataka have taught a befitting lesson to the BJP, which had toppled the Congress government in the state, the chief minister said.

Gehlot was speaking at a 'Mahangai Rahat' camp in Jodhpur's Bilara. He also visited similar camps in Pali and Nagaur districts.

The Congress has won 135 seats in Karnataka and is leading in one, well past the majority mark of 113. The BJP won 65 seats, according to the latest trends on the Election Commission's website.

The BJP came to power in the state by toppling the Congress-JD(S) government, he said.

"The people of Karnataka taught a befitting lesson to the BJP in this election. The BJP does it (topple governments) in every state. They did it in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra," he said.

It also tried to do so in Rajasthan but "we somehow managed to save our government", he added.

People have now understood that the BJP is pulling down democratically chosen governments, Gehlot said.