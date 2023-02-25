Congress' Karti Chidambaram Hurls Taunt, Labels Pawan Khera As 'Gautam Das' In Post

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram hurled the 'Gautam Das' taunt on Saturday, February 25. He took to Twitter and shared a selfie with Congress leader Pawan Khera as both the Congress loyalists were attending the 85th Plenary Session of the party in Raipur. He captioned the picture 'Gautam Das' and tagged his colleague.

It comes days after Pawan Khera while addressing a press conference, raked up the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into a report on the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

In a bid to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said, "what problem does Narendra Gautam Das Modi have?" He replaced 'Damodar Das', the name of the Prime Minister's late father, with Gautam Das. Khera's derogatory remark on PM and his father witnessed massive backlash from people.

Following his 'disgraceful' comment, several BJP leaders also condemned Pawan Khera's remark. It said that the Congress party has further lowered their level of politics by dragging the PM's father in a bid to attack PM Modi.

The Delhi BJP members also staged a protest near the residence of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, demanding an apology over the derogatory remarks made by her party leader. Several FIRs were filed against Khera in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

Khera deboarded from plane

When Pawan Khera was boarding the IndiGo flight from Delhi to Raipur to take part in Congress' 85th plenary session, he was deboarded by the Delhi police at the request of Assam police.

The Delhi police officials said, "A request was received from Assam Police for assistance in the arrest of accused Sri Pawan Khera in case FIR No. 19/2023, PS Dima Hasao, District Haflong, Assam. Based upon the same, requisite local assistance was provided and upon the requisition of Assam Police, accused Shri Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport and has been subsequently arrested by the IO concerned of Assam Police."

Later, the Congress leaders approached the Supreme Court which allowed Pawan Khera to be released on interim bail by a Delhi court. However, the abuse politics continues as Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram hurled the taunt again.