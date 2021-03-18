Congress' Kazhakootam Pick Dr SS Lal Steals Limelight With Sabarimala Attack On Yechury

Congress surprise pick for Kazhakootam constituency Dr SS Lal has lashed out against CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury for his comments on Sabarimala. Yechury had said he does not know why Kadakampally Surendran expressed regret over what happened in Sabarimala in 2018 and that there will be no change in the CPM's stand on the entry of women in Sabarimala.

Along with the top BJP leader, the doctor who is also the state president of All India Professional Congress took on Yechury and hit back at state's Left leaders if they would reject Yechury's point of view. Lal, who was based in US, had also worked as the director of infectious diseases at FHI 360, an American international health organisation, and questioned the sincerity of apology made by Kadakampally Surendran last week. He also stressed that the Sabarimala issue will be a major talking point in the constituency of Kazhakkoottam where he is taking on Surendran as well as BJP senior leader Sobha Surendran.

CPM general secretary also said that he doesn't understand why Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran had expressed regret over the developments in 2018 in connection with the entry of women in Sabarimala. Additionally,Yechury also had added that whatever the verdict before the Supreme Court's wide bench, a decision would be made only after consultation with the believers. With this, the government and Minister Kadakampally Surendran are once again trying to woo the voters of Kerala on the Sabarimala issue, said the medical health practitioner-turned-politician who is touted to be the Health Minister if UDF comes to power.

