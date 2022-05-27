Congress' KC Venugopal Flays Kerala Govt Over PC George's Arrest; 'helping Extremists'

In the wake of former Kerala MLA PC George’s arrest in the hate speech case, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday hit out at the LDF government and stated that its actions were indirectly helping extremists. KC Venugopal levelled the allegation against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led state government after George was sent under judicial custody for 14 days in the case. Dubbing the actions as “drama”, the Congress leader stated that the state government was not taking steps to maintain communal harmony in the state.

While speaking about the recent government actions in the wake of PC George’s arrest, Venugopal said, “These are all dramas created by the Government of Kerala. Actually, the actions of the Kerala Government are now not to solve the issue or maintain communal harmony in the state.” He went on to add that the government was failing to “solve” problems.

“Their action is indirectly helping the people of extremists, the people who want to spread hatred among the people. That is what the Kerala Government is now doing. I think these are all the dramas they are doing, nothing to solve the situation,” the AICC General Secretary told ANI. His remarks came on Thursday after PC George was sent to 14 days of judicial custody in an alleged hate speech case registered against him.

Vennala hate speech case

PC George had come under massive fire after he made controversial remarks during an event at Thycaut Mahadeva Temple in Thrikkakara on April 29. George had allegedly claimed that Muslim restaurants mix certain content in their food to 'reduce the fertility' of other communities. During the function, the leader sparked a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid restaurants run by the community.

The former Kerala Congress leader alleged that tea laced with "drops causing impotence" were sold in Muslim-run restaurants to turn people "infertile" in a bid to "seize control" of the country. A case was registered under IPC 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

George was arrested on May 1 and was granted bail shortly after. Seventy-year-old George was the chief whip while the Congress-led UDF was in power. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he lost his bastion Poonjar constituency to the Left Democratic Front candidate after 33 years of rule.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI