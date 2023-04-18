Congress’ KC Venugopal Meets Uddhav To Push For Opposition’s Unity Ahead Of 2024 Polls

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Monday met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai amid the ongoing speculations of cracks in Maha Vikas Aghadi. The meeting between the two leaders came following Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Veer Savarkar.

According to sources, the key focus of the meeting was discussing Opposition’s unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Apart from building a strategy for the general elections, Venugopal and Uddhav also discussed the alleged misuse of central investigation agencies by the BJP government to target Opposition leaders.

Notably, the Venugopal-Thackeray meeting came days after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in connection to his party’s participation in the Karnataka Assembly polls, scheduled for May 10.

Congress attacks BJP

Informing about the meeting, Venugopal said, “I came to meet Uddhav ji to convey the message of Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi regarding the current political situation of the country. How Modi ji is using ED and CBI to target Opposition parties. We are with Shiv Sena and Uddhav ji.”

Reiterating the demand for a JPC probe in the Adani issue, the Congress leader said, “We took the issue of Adani in Parliament, the government’s side is disturbing the parliament procedures and not the Opposition. We only want Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe. Our party president has also met Sharad Pawar and Nitish Kumar. We will fight against the dictatorship of the central government.”

“We have invited Uddhav ji to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, once he comes Rahul ji will also be coming to Matoshri soon,” he added.

Uddhav remembers relation with BJP

Remembering the relationship of the saffron party with Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray after the meeting with Congress leaders said, “Hum jab dosti nibhate hai, wo dosti nahi, rishta hota hai (For us, friendship is family).

“We maintained a relationship with the BJP for 25-30 years, but they did not understand who was a friend and who was an opponent,” he added.

