Congress' Kharge Criticises Ramesh Kumar's Rape Remark But Doesn't Want Matter 'stretched'

Outraged by Karnataka Congress politician and MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's heinous comments trivialising rape, some Congress leaders have come forward to say that they oppose the remark. On Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's 'enjoy rape' statement, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said that he shouldn't have said this. 'He's an experienced politician and a two-time Speaker, but there is no appreciation for whatever he said about women'. Kharbe also added that the matter should not be dragged as Ramesh Kumar has apologised for his remarks.

KR Ramesh Kumar, the former Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly and a senior Congress leader, made a shocking remark on rape in the Assembly on Thursday, saying, "When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it." While his sexist statement has sparked widespread outrage, it is not the first time the Congress MLA has made such remarks about women, with one particularly objectionable remark in 2019 being frequently cited.

Senior Congress MLA Apologises

K R Ramesh Kumar, a senior Congress MLA and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker, apologised for his "off the cuff" comment in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday. "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about 'Rape!' My intention was not trivialised or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth!" Ramesh Kumar tweeted.

Many MLAs wanted to speak during the Karnataka assembly's discussion on rain and flood-related damages on Thursday to emphasise the plight of people in their areas. Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri found himself in a fix since he wanted to terminate the debate as soon as possible, but the MLAs insisted on extending the time. "I am in a situation where I have to enjoy and say 'yes, yes.' That's it. This is what I feel. I should give up controlling the situation and take the proceedings in a systematic manner, I should tell everyone to continue your talks," Kageri said laughing. Ramesh Kumar intervened and said, "See, there is a saying- when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That’s exactly the position in which you are."

