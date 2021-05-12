Congress' Kharge Replies To Nadda's Letter To Sonia Gandhi; Slams Centre's COVID Response

The letter game between Congress & BJP on COVID continued on Tuesday, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge replied to JP Nadda's letter to Sonia Gandhi in COVID management and Congress. Kharge questioned why the BJP was blaming Congress inspite of being in power for 7 years, posing several questions on Centre's vaccination, ramping up health facilities, free ration offered by the Centre and demanded Nadda to apologise to India instead of writing letters. Nadda was replying to Sonia Gandhi's appeal to the Centre's dismal response to India's second COVID wave.

Kharge replies to Nadda's letter to Sonia Gandhi

Why were only 34.6 crore doses ordered for 130 cr people, out of which 6 cr doses were exported?

If free ration was given to 80 crore Indians in 2020, why was India ranked 94 among 107 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2020?

why are crematoriums & even rivers overrun with the bodies of the dead?

Sri @JPNadda ji, I am not surprised that you still haven’t got out of the habit of blaming @INCIndia for everything, inspite of @BJP4India being at helm of affairs for over 7 years. We shall talk of it another day, meanwhile please explain...

1/n — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 11, 2021

Nadda replies to Gandhi's letter to PM Modi

On Tuesday, BJP chief JP Nadda accused Congress of weakening the fight against COVID-19, in his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Maintaining that PM Modi is working closely with all CMs to defeat the novel coronavirus, he claimed that the top echelons of the Congress party including Chief Ministers were misleading people, creating false panic and contradicting their previous stances based on political consideration. Acknowledging that a few Congress members were 'doing commendable work in helping people', Nadda cited initial apprehensions of Congress leaders regarding COVAXIN leading to vaccine hesitancy.

In the letter, Nadda also took a dig at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his conflicting stance on the lockdown and election rallies. Maintaining that the Centre continues to provide 50% of the total vaccines free of cost, he challenged the Congress governments in various states to provide vaccines for free. Moreover, he lamented that ventilators sent through the PM CARES fund were lying unused in some states.

On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi urged the Centre to evolve a national policy to deal with the pandemic after bringing about a political consensus on it. Gandhi also said COVID-19 jabs should be provided free of cost to all citizens and sought compulsory licensing to ramp up vaccine production to speed up the country's inoculation drive to help save Indians. Gandhi called for increasing testing and checking the black marketing of essential life-saving drugs besides providing oxygen, medicines and other equipment to hospitals on a war-footing and to end the discrimination over vaccine pricing. The Congress chief said her party will stand with the Centre in the fight against the pandemic and appealed to all Indians to unite in these testing times.