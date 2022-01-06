Congress' Kharge Says Prime Minister Modi '100% Responsible' For Punjab Security Breach

Responding to the security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade in Punjab, Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has now tried to downplay the PM's security breach, stating that the current Prime Minister has five times the security compared to previous Prime Ministers of India, therefore, the blame-game should be stopped.

Kharge further said, "People were not there and your (PM Modi's) scheduled meeting was a failure, and that is why, just to put the blame on the state government, this has been done, This is 100% your mistake."

Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Punjab

On Wednesday, January 5, Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur. However, his convoy was blocked by some protestors forcing the Prime Minister to remain stranded and exposed on the Ferozpur flyover for 15-20 minutes. The programme was ultimately cancelled and the Prime Minister, forced to return to the Bhatinda airport.

A day after the incident, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad. However, he thanked farmers for blocking the roads, claiming it was a 'testament to their bravery'.