Congress' Kharge Slams BJP On Hindu Vahini Chief's Death; 'Govt Smearing Karnataka's Name'

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged links between Minister KS Eshwarappa and the death of Hindu Vahini National Secretary Santhosh Patil, accusing the Karnataka Government of smearing the state's name across India.

"The fault is of the government, and our (Karnataka's) name is being smeared across India," Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters. He added, "CM should immediately take action on this. Contractors keep talking about their condition, they take loans to complete their work, if ministers keep harassing them, they will not able to work here."

A furore erupted in Karnataka after Patil’s alleged suicide note, sent as a Whatsapp message, mentioned Minister KS Eshwarappa as "solely responsible" for his death. Congress workers were detained on Tuesday by Bengaluru Police after they staged a protest demanding Eshwarappa's arrest and his dismissal from the Cabinet. The Hindu Vahini chief had accused the Karnataka Minister of demanding a 40% commission on a contract, before his death.

Hindu Vahini chief found dead

In a shocking development, Santhosh Patil, a contractor and Hindu Vahini National Secretary who went missing after accusing Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption was found dead on Tuesday. Patil had earlier accused Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Eshwarappa of demanding a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. He has now been found dead along with an alleged suicide note in a lodge in Udupi.

Patil was reported missing earlier on Tuesday, April 12. He had reportedly written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that KS Eshwarappa demanded a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. His suicide note was sent to media personnel on Whatsapp prior to his disappearance, following which, Patil’s body was found in a lodge in Udupi. The police are currently investigating the matter.

"I am taking this decision keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our Prime Minister, Chief Minister, our beloved Lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids," his suicide note read. Following this, the Opposition parties in Karnataka lashed out at the minister and demanded a strict investigation.

"Santhosh K Patil is a BJP worker himself, and has clearly said that Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. This comes under the ingredients (of offence) under Section 300 of the IPC warranting punishment under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC," Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.