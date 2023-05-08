Congress Kick Starts Its Campaign For MP Polls, Announces Launch Of ‘Nari Samman Yojana’

Kamal Nath, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader, on Monday, announced the ‘Nari Samman Yojana’ by the Congress party in view of the state Assembly polls that are scheduled to take place this year. The scheme will be launched on Tuesday, May 9, under which the women of Madhya Pradesh will get LPG cylinders worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,500 will be given to them every month if Congress forms government in the Central state.

“The bullet train of inflation is running very fast and it is mostly affecting the women of the country. Therefore, we have decided to provide them with Rs 1,500 every month,” Madhya Pradesh ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Earlier gas cylinders were for Rs 500, now it is Rs 1,100. We will launch Nari Samman Yojana on May 9 under which women will get LPG cylinders worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,500 will be given to them every month,” he added.

Announcing the scheme for the upcoming Assembly polls, the Congress leader said, “Our workers will go from place to place to get forms filled when our government is formed.”

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls 2023

The 2023 Madhya Pradesh polls is likely to take place in or before November this year to elect all 230 members for its Legislative Assembly. Notably, the tenure of the Assembly is scheduled to end on January 6, 2024. The last elections were held in 2018 following which the Congress party formed the government under Kamal Nath by emerging victorious at 114 seats in the 230-member House. While the BJP managed to win 109 seats.

However, the Assembly got dissolved in March 2020 after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a rebellion against the party and defected to BJP along with his loyal MLAs. Following the development, the saffron party returned to power in the state and formed the government with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister.