Congress Kicks Up Row Over G20 Logo; BJP Decries Denigration Of 'national Flower' Lotus

Stoking a huge row on Wednesday, Congress' general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh objected to the official logo for India's G20 Presidency. Taking to Twitter, he linked the 'Lotus' used in the logo to BJP's election symbol. According to him, this was an attempt to 'promote' PM Modi and BJP. India is all set to assume the presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on December 1, following the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali during November 15-16.

Jairam Ramesh observed, "Over 70 years ago, Nehru rejected the proposal to make Congress flag the flag of India. Now,BJP's election symbol has become official logo for India's presidency of G20! While shocking,we know by now that Mr.Modi & BJP won’t lose any opportunity to promote themselves shamelessly"! However, BJP deemed it as a denigration of the national flower.

Reacting to Ramesh's remark, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla opined, "Lotus happens to be our National Flower! It also happens to be the aasan of Maa Lakshmi - Are you opposed to our national flower? Will you remove Kamal from name of Kamal Nath? Btw Rajiv also means Kamal! Hope you see no agenda there!!!"

Taking a swipe at Congress, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Lotus was declared the national flower in 1950 by the then Congress Govt. Jairam was born in 1954. God alone knows why the Congress party chooses to denigrate & undermine every national symbol even as it is desperately out to ‘jodo’ itself".

Lotus was declared the national flower in 1950 by the then Congress Govt. Jairam was born in 1954. God alone knows why the Congress party chooses to denigrate & undermine every national symbol even as it is desperately out to ‘jodo’ itself. pic.twitter.com/XFMmZwOY3C — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) November 9, 2022

PM Modi unveils logo

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India's presidency of the G20. India's G20 logo juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus and the theme-- 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam- one earth, one family and one future'. Moreover, it reflects India’s message and overarching priorities to the world. Dwelling on the logo's design, PM Modi explained, "The world is going through the after-effects of a disruptive once-in-a-century pandemic, conflicts and lots of economic uncertainty. The symbol of the lotus in the G20 logo is a representation of hope in these times. No matter how adverse the circumstances, the lotus still blooms".